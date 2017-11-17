3 Denver schools closed because of water main break

DENVER — Three Denver schools were closed Friday because of a water main break.

The break happened about 5:30 a.m. at West Iliff Avenue and South Hazel Court in southwest Denver.

Officials said Lincoln High School would be closed Friday. Compass Academy and Respect Academy, which share a campus with Lincoln, will also be closed.

Thanksgiving break begins Monday so classes will resume on Nov. 27.

Denver Water crews are working to repair the 8-inch-diameter pipe that cut off service to the schools and 18 homes.

Repairs are expected to last all day.