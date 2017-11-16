John Fielder’s hidden, yet largest gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Without a doubt, John Fielder is considered Colorado's most well-known landscape photographer. For 35 years he's been capturing breathtaking images from across our state.

But did you know: Fielder's largest collection is located inside RE/MAX's World Headquarters in the Denver Tech Center?

"In 2005 when I heard that RE/MAX was going to build a new world headquarters, I contacted the founders of RE/MAX," Fielder said. "And I asked them if they’d like to make their work environment better for their associates and I wasn’t expecting a response".

Well, Fielder got a response.

"And that lead to ultimately 500 photographs being installed in the RE/MAX World Headquarters," he explained.

The building features 13 floors. Each floor has about 40 of Fielder's prints, which are about 4x5 feet in size (along with some larger ones).

"Really the entire state is on display at RE/MAX," Fielder said.

To learn more about this story, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.