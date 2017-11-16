Tomer’s Trails: The Road Less Traveled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- David Mayhew takes the road less traveled. The payoff are the breathtaking images he's captured.

Mayhew is an engineer who's been storm chasing for 15 years. He's also an award winning photographer. "It's all about not knowing exactly what you're going to see and where you're going to see it," said Mayhew.

Mayhew's best images are showcased in a new book, Storm Chaser: A Visual Tour of Severe Weather. A lot of the photographs are from the Eastern Plains of Colorado and feature barns, windmills, and wide open spaces.

To purchase Mayhews' book please visit his website.