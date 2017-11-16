Thornton woman gets probation after multiple hit-and-run accidents

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Thornton woman has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to two dangerous driving charges, the Adams County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Deborah Jean Daniels, 59, hit several vehicles on May 17, 2016, at Washington Street and East 104th Avenue while trying to get away in a stolen SUV.

According to prosecutors, Daniels rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade. When the driver of the Escalade got out to check for damage, Daniels hopped into the SUV and drove off.

During her escape, she hit at least four other vehicles. She eventually wrecked the Escalade on Washington Street, prosectuors said.

Daniels pleaded guilty to one count of driving while ability impaired and one count of careless driving.

She was ordered to complete one year of probation, with court-ordered mental health treatment. Daniels was also fined $100 and must pay nearly $40,000 in restitution for damage done to the vehicles she hit.

“This is about as aggravated a traffic case as you are going to find, with the carnage caused, the hopping into a victim’s car and driving off,” Adams County District Judge Don Quick said. “Your crime spree was very serious.”

The judge said he was imposing probation and a treatment program because Daniels has taken responsibility for her actions and has sought treatment since her arrest.