Suspect identified after woman assaulted, robbed at gunpoint outside North Boulder Recreation Center

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have identified a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside the North Boulder Recreation Center on Nov. 6.

Authorities say Blake Newton, 23, is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has several visible face and neck tattoos.

Newton was last seen in the area of 40th Street and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver, but police don’t know where he is now.

Police believe Newton brandished a handgun while robbing a woman just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the recreation center at 3170 Broadway.

The victim told police that as she was opening her vehicle door, she heard footsteps, turned around and saw a man with a semiautomatic handgun running toward her.

The woman screamed as the suspect grabbed for her purse, causing her to fall to the ground on top of the handbag.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s hair, slammed her head on the pavement and took the purse, then got into a vehicle and left the scene on Broadway.

In addition to the robbery, Newton is suspect of multiple crimes along the Front Range, police said.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329 or fosterk@bouldercolorado.gov.