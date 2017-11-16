Strongest snow event of the season so far to hit mountains before the weekend

DENVER — Winter storm warnings are in place throughout the mountains as rain and snow make their way through the state, leaving some parts of the high country with upwards of two feet of new snowfall.

This is particularly good news for the ski resorts that have delayed their openings, or cautiously near the opening.

Rain and snow started late Thursday in southwestern Colorado. That area will spread across the mountains throughout the night and day Friday. Travel will be increasingly difficult throughout Friday into early Saturday morning.

Here are some maps showing the potential amount by the time the storm is clearing early Saturday:

As far as Denver and the greater metro area, late Friday there will be some rain showers that will change to snow by late in the day. This won’t be for everyone in the city.

Everyone will, however, notice the increased wind followed by a drop in temperatures throughout the afternoon and evening.

These impacts will happen first to the north near Fort Collins then Denver then Colorado Springs as the system moves through from north to south.

Some Friday night football games could be impacted in the metro area. Those games to get hit by the system will have a rain then rain/snow chance as temperatures drop.

In most cases, the system will clear out Saturday morning leaving the weekend sunny, but cool.