× Second sexual harassment complaint filed against Rep. Paul Rosenthal

DENVER — A second complaint has been filed with Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran (D-Denver) regarding Rep. Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver). The first complaint against Rosenthal was filed Wednesday by Thomas Cavaness of Boulder.

The confidential email was sent to Duran Thursday night and obtained by FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George

The complaint was written by Rosenthal’s former roommate, Dan, whose last name is being protected to respect his privacy.

Dan, who is openly gay like Rosenthal, accuses Rosenthal of making several inappropriate remarks to him while they were roommates in 2006 and 2007. Dan also accuses Rosenthal of appearing in his room unannounced while he was sleeping.

“I am writing this email for I no longer feel that I can remain quiet,” Dan wrote to Duran.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with this activity,” Dan said.

The email notably contains several misspellings but FOX31 has confirmed Dan is a former roommate. Dan’s full name was included in the email to Duran.

Rosenthal late Thursday referred all comments to this attorney, Harvey Steinberg.

“The only thing more ludicrous than this complaint is that FOX31 would report it,” Steinberg said.