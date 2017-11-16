Search underway for 10-year-old girl reported missing from Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating 10-year-old Madalene Malloy Thursday night.

She was last seen at about 5 p.m. when she left her home in the 18300 block of West 59th Drive in Golden. She was reported missing at about 8:30 p.m.

4 feet tall

75 pounds

Long blond frizzy hair

Brown eyes

Madalene was wearing clothes seen in the picture on the right and she may have a jacket with pink and purple.

Please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0221 if she is seen.