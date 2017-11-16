Save a Life CPR Training
Who: American Heart Association
What: CPR training
When: Saturday, December 16th from 8am-1pm (see specific session times below)
Where: North High School (click for map)
As part of 2 Your Health, we encourage you to join the American Heart Association for this FREE community event. Bring the family and learn the life-saving skill of Hands-Only CPR in less than 30 minutes! Anyone is welcome! Online pre-registration is encouraged: www.Heart.org/SaveALifeCO
Sessions:
8am-9am Infant CPR & Choking Relief
9am-10am Hands-Only CPR
10am-11am Hands-Only CPR
11am-12pm Hands-Only CPR
12pm-1pm Hands-Only CPR
Completion of this course DOES NOT result in a credential card.