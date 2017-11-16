× Save a Life CPR Training

Who: American Heart Association

What: CPR training

When: Saturday, December 16th from 8am-1pm (see specific session times below)

Where: North High School (click for map)

As part of 2 Your Health, we encourage you to join the American Heart Association for this FREE community event. Bring the family and learn the life-saving skill of Hands-Only CPR in less than 30 minutes! Anyone is welcome! Online pre-registration is encouraged: www.Heart.org/SaveALifeCO

Sessions:

8am-9am Infant CPR & Choking Relief

9am-10am Hands-Only CPR

10am-11am Hands-Only CPR

11am-12pm Hands-Only CPR

12pm-1pm Hands-Only CPR

Completion of this course DOES NOT result in a credential card.