Record $2.6 Million – Be Beautiful Be Yourself – Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Beautiful models with Down Syndrome, including international phenom Madeline Stuart, hit the cat walk with Hollywood's biggest stars for the sell-out Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. The roster of celebrities and VIP's included Jamie Foxx and his sister DeOndra Dixon, Matt Dillon and his nephew Ty, Eva Longoria, John C. McGinley and his family, Joe Manganiello, Amanda Booth, Marisa Tomei and 2017 Ambassador Marcus Sikora. Michelle Sie Whitten, president of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, says the 9th annual event raised a record $2.6 million for life-changing research and medical care for Down Syndrome, which is one of the least funded genetic conditions by the federal government.