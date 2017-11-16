Outrage over casinos prosecuting gamblers who use small abandoned slot credits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK, Colo. -- 76 cents.

That’s how much a Denver man said he was convicted of “stealing” from a Colorado casino – after he innocently played that small credit abandoned on a slot machine.

On Wednesday, the FOX31 Problem Solvers first exposed how casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek are helping prosecute hundreds of customers a year under a little-known statute: Fraud – Take Money not Won.

Since then, FOX31 has been flooded with similar stories of casinos and prosecutors making criminals out of everyday gamblers.

Casinos in Colorado get special treatment under the law when it comes to keeping someone else’s money.

If you find a buck on the floor or find a left-behind slot machine credit voucher – the money belongs to the casino.

Try to keep it or cash it in and you’ll likely end up being charged with a misdemeanor crime, like A.J. Werling.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Werling told FOX31. “I’m not a criminal. It’s ridiculous. It’s 76 cents!”

Werling said the first time he ever visited Black Hawk with his friends, he had just turned 21 years old.

He told FOX31, he stuck $20 in a slot machine, not realizing the previous player had left 76 cents on the machine. Soon security approached.

“They got on the walkie-talkie thing and said, ‘We got ‘em!’ and I looked up and went ‘You got what?’ They said I tried to steal 76 cents from somebody,” said Werling during an on-camera interview.

Gilpin County prosecutors, the casino, and Colorado State Department of Revenue Gaming Division teamed up to convict Werling. He has a criminal record which has haunted him for 13 years.

“I still have to deal with the background checks, having to go over what transpired for jobs, apartments, anything that requires a background check,” Werling said. “I have to disclose why I have a gambling theft conviction on my record.”

Court records show Werling was convicted of fraud, fined nearly $500 and forced to perform 24 hours community service painting a community center.

Werling is far from alone.

FOX31 reviewed more than 900 cases in the past five years where casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek utilize State Gaming Enforcement agents to have customers (often caught on surveillance camera playing abandoned slot machine credits) cited, arrested, even jailed for “stealing” money left behind by other customers.

Werling said his sister saw the FOX31 investigation on Wednesday which profiled “Dan,” a casino customer who was convicted for using $2 in leftover slot credits. He tuned in and said his “jaw dropped at the similarities.”

He told FOX31 gamblers better start paying attention because casinos are not going to warn them about the potential criminal prosecution for “taking” lost, abandoned, or accidently left behind chips, cash, or credits.

Werling said, “If you find money in a casino, in a slot machine, even if it’s one penny? I don’t care if it makes you irritated to go find security. Go find security and have them clear it out.”

FOX31 checked Nevada law to see how Las Vegas casinos might handle the same kinds of situations. We could not find a specific statute comparable to Colorado’s.

Prior to 2011, Las Vegas gamblers operated under a “finders-keeper” rule.

In 2011, the Nevada legislature passed a law which would allow casinos to keep 25 percent of abandoned credits and found money with 75 percent going to the state treasury.