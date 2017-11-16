Nanny spends 36 hours behind bars after traffic violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Questions are being raised about why it took more than a day for a woman to get out of jail for a minor traffic violation.

When we spoke to her she was still behind bars at the Denver City County Jail.

Her saga started when she was pulled over early Wednesday morning because her headlights were not working.

Little did she know, she’d be arrested and taken to jail.

Betsy Bueno told us, “I was scared. I was going to work at the time and I didn’t know what to think.”

It turns out there was a warrant for Bueno’s arrest, but she says she didn’t know it existed.

This all started when she was pulled over for a traffic violation several years ago, and didn’t have proof of registration.

She says the fine was $40.

She never paid it.

Bueno told us she never received a notice saying a warrant would be issued for her arrest.

That may have been because she moved several times and mail may not have been forwarded.

She was not able to tell us if a court appearance had been ordered.

It’s not exactly clear why Bueno had to wait for so long.

A traffic attorney told FOX31 many people are having to wait an unreasonable amount of time to be released from jail for minor violations.

A parent who was waiting at the jail while we there said his daughter also had to wait way too long.

The Sheriff’s Department told us, “The Denver Sheriff Department continues to strive for process efficiencies that positively impact the release process for those in its custody and their families. Jail release times vary based on a variety of circumstances including conviction history, other jurisdiction clearances, and the volume of releases, which is approximately 100 inmates each day.”

A few hours after we spoke to Bueno, she was released from jail.

Story Note: FOX31 anchor Aristea Brady brought this story to our attention. Betsy Bueno is Brady’s baby sitter.