Minnesota man accused of harassment, threatening CU female athletes

DENVER — A Minnesota man is accused of threatening and harassing female athletes from the University of Colorado – Boulder, according to a criminal complaint.

43-year-old Eric Ronald Bolduan of Rochester, Minnesota is facing charges of stalking and interstate communications after an investigation showed that he allegedly would download photos of the athletes on social media and then post them with similar looking adult performers.

Those photos were sent to people who knew the athletes in an attempt to smear those athletes, according to criminal compliant. The document said that those photos would also show up on pornographic websites.

There were four victims in Colorado, according to the criminal compliant. But there were more than 50 other victims of similar activity nationwide.

The alleged harassment and threats started sometime around November 2015 when twin sisters from the University of Colorado were sent the photos which featured legitimate, non-pornographic photos of the victim along with nude photos that appeared similar to the victim, but was not her.