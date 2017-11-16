Man convicted of murder elected to school board in southern Colorado

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A man recently elected to a school board in southern Colorado served more than a decade in prison in North Carolina for murder.

Tom Seaba told KKTV this week that he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing a fellow Marine in 1997. Seaba says he made “a set of horrific mistakes” and has worked in his hometown of La Junta, Colo. since being released.

Colorado law says anyone convicted of sexual offenses against a child is ineligible for school board seats but doesn’t mention other convictions. State law says people with felony convictions can vote after completing their sentence, including parole.

According to North Carolina prison records, Seaba was released in March 2010 after serving nearly 13 years in prison.

He was on parole until December 2010.