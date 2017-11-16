Kneaders’ To-Die-For Stuffing

To-Die-For Stuffing!
This stuffing recipe from Kneaders is truly to-die-for! Made with Kneaders delicious Asiago Cheese Croutons, the savory flavor adds the perfect touch to any Thanksgiving or holiday meal. To purchase Kneaders Croutons, visit kneaders.com and find a location near you.
Ingredients:
½ cup butter
1 cup onion, chopped
2 cups celery, chopped
2 cans chicken broth
2 packages Kneaders Asiago Cheese Croutons or Hazelnut 12 Grain Croutons
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a non-stick cooking spray on 9x13 inch baking dish.
- Sauté the onion and celery in the butter.
- Add the chicken broth.
- Next, add the Kneaders croutons. If the mixture needs more liquid, add ¼ to ½ cup of extra chicken broth.
- Put the mixture into prepared baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 25-35 minutes.
For added flavor, you can add any of the following prior to baking:
- 1 pound cooked and drained sausage
- 1 cup roasted chopped chestnuts
- Chopped and cooked giblets
- 1 medium chopped and peeled Granny Smith Apple or ¾ cup of Craisins
