Kneaders’ To-Die-For Stuffing

To-Die-For Stuffing!

This stuffing recipe from Kneaders is truly to-die-for! Made with Kneaders delicious Asiago Cheese Croutons, the savory flavor adds the perfect touch to any Thanksgiving or holiday meal. To purchase Kneaders Croutons, visit kneaders.com and find a location near you.

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

1 cup onion, chopped

2 cups celery, chopped

2 cans chicken broth

2 packages Kneaders Asiago Cheese Croutons or Hazelnut 12 Grain Croutons

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a non-stick cooking spray on 9x13 inch baking dish. Sauté the onion and celery in the butter. Add the chicken broth. Next, add the Kneaders croutons. If the mixture needs more liquid, add ¼ to ½ cup of extra chicken broth. Put the mixture into prepared baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 25-35 minutes.

For added flavor, you can add any of the following prior to baking:

1 pound cooked and drained sausage

1 cup roasted chopped chestnuts

Chopped and cooked giblets

1 medium chopped and peeled Granny Smith Apple or ¾ cup of Craisins