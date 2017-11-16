Hugh Jackman creates a buzz with ‘awe inspiring’ photo from Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — It’s not hard to be impressed with the natural landscape of Colorado, and that includes actor Hugh Jackman.

The star most famous for portraying Wolverine posted a photo to Twitter this week from the tiny southwest Colorado town of Telluride.

The Australian actor captioned the photo with the majestic peaks to the east of the town, “Awe inspiring! #NaturalBeauty.”

One person responded to Jackman’s tweet saying the mountain in the selfie is on the cans of Coors Light.

That's Telluride and that mountain is on Coors Light can's! — Kate Blankenship (@Kate_Ship) November 15, 2017

That’s not true. The mountain on the Coors Light cans is Mount Wilson, which is west of the town and not part of the famed backdrop in Jackman’s photo.

It’s not known why Jackman is in Colorado, but Telluride is no stranger to big-name stars coming to its gorgeous location.

It’s possible Jackman is in the state for production of the political drama “The Frontrunner,” the Hollywood Reporter reports.

Jackman will play former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart, who was considered the Democratic front-runner for the presidential nomination in 1988 before he was forced to withdraw because of allegations of an extramarital affair.