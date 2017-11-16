Ladies Re-Ignite the Fire – The Mona Lisa Touch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many women who have gone through menopause, or are undergoing chemotherapy treatments experience vaginal dryness that in turn effects their sex life. A new, cutting edge treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called the Mona Lisa Touch, helps heal the vaginal walls with a laser. Only three initial treatments are needed, then a yearly maintenance after that. There are no side effects or surgery. The treatment takes five minutes. Registered Nurse Becky Vanicelli shares more about this innovative product. 720-420-1088