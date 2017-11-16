Many women who have gone through menopause, or are undergoing chemotherapy treatments experience vaginal dryness that in turn effects their sex life. A new, cutting edge treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called the Mona Lisa Touch, helps heal the vaginal walls with a laser. Only three initial treatments are needed, then a yearly maintenance after that. There are no side effects or surgery. The treatment takes five minutes. Registered Nurse Becky Vanicelli shares more about this innovative product. 720-420-1088
Ladies Re-Ignite the Fire – The Mona Lisa Touch
Get the Spark Back in the Bedroom
Get the Spark Back in the Bedroom
Get the Spark Back in the Bedroom
Things women never talk about
