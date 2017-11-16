Firefighters rescue puppy from RV fire in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY – A little puppy is lucky to be alive and it’s all thanks to some local firefighters.

Two South Adams County Firefighters rescued the puppy from an RV fire in the 7100 Block of Dahlia Street on Thursday.

“Firefighter Mike Osmus noticed this little guy in the passenger seat in his travel crate,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Osmus safely got the dog away from the flames and Firefighter Josh Luse helped him revive the puppy.

Pictures show the firefighters using an oxygen mask to help the puppy breathe.

The dog was taken to the Adams County Animal Shelter, the department posted.

No injures were reported and investigators have not released a preliminary cause of the fire.