Families changed for the better, forever on National Adoption Day

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- There are hundreds of thousands of kids in our nation's foster care system. Every year National Adoption Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the need for more permanent and temporary homes.

“It’s the best day ever,” Judge Theresa Slade said.

In Arapahoe County 18 families walked in one way, and left a different, improved way and forever changed.

“Like another piece of the family has come into place,” Matthew Crawford said.

One of the families in the Arapahoe County courtroom is a member our FOX31 and Channel 2 News team. Executive Producer Dave Althouse and his wife Hope Albu adopted a son.

“If we could just give him some sense of family, and some sense of sensibility, we’re happy and proud to do it,” Hope Albu said.

"I’m going to have parents,” Cameron Lights Althouse said.

Cameron Lights Althouse is now officially a part of the Althouse family. There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom for the 13-year-old's adoption ceremony. Cameron has waited years to find his forever home.

"Tough without parents, meeting new people, moving,” he said.

“National Adoption Day is important to spread awareness, there are so many children that need homes, that need permanent homes,” Judge Theresa Slade said.

There are thousands of children who need temporary homes as well. There is a real shortage of foster care families in the state of Colorado.