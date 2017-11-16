Denver releases redacted bid for second Amazon headquarters

DENVER — Denver-area economic development officials are emphasizing Colorado’s workforce and lifestyle over economic incentives in their bid to lure Amazon’s proposed second headquarters.

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation released a redacted version on Thursday of the proposal it submitted to Seattle-based Amazon in October.

The document doesn’t specify what incentives are available or identify the eight metro-area locations it suggests could host Amazon.

J.J. Ament, the corporation’s CEO, said 30 municipalities participated in compiling the bid.

He said Colorado “is a very modest state” when it comes to offering economic incentives such as tax credits, to get companies to move there.

Amazon is promising $5 billion in investment and as many as 50,000 jobs over the next 15 years. It’s expected to pick a location next year.