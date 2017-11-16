‘Billboard man’ remembers Broncos’ last big losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After starting the season 3-1, the Broncos have lost five straight games and are coming close to a streak they hoped they'd never see again.

In 1990 the Broncos had a six game losing streak and a local radio sportscaster lived on top of a billboard until they won another game.

Rich "G-Man" Goins, who was a part time sportscaster on a Denver radio station at the time, became a national story when he lost a bet with a San Diego radio station and had to do his sportscast from on top of a billboard at West Colfax Avenue and Julian Street for one week.

But his boss thought it would be better if he stayed up there until they won again.

The Broncos were coming off a 1989 season where they were blown out in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, but halfway through the 1990 season it became clear they wouldn't be making a run for the big game again.

Following a 19-7 loss to the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 11, 1990, G-Man started his life on top of a billboard. He only came down for 15 minutes a day to "take care of his business."

After 33 days, a stint of pneumonia, and plenty of sleepless nights, the Broncos finally won again on Dec. 16, 1990 when they beat the Chargers at home.

About 5,000 people showed up when he finally came down. Officials had to close down Colfax Avenue for it.

But, if the Broncos lose to the Bengals on Sunday, it would be the first six game slide since his infamous stunt. So would he do it again?

"I'm getting a lot of calls about that," Goins said laughing. "I'm an old man now, I was almost 30 years younger when I did that - but I'd consider it. If I could help the team I would do it."

The Broncos finished with a record of 5-11 that season and did not make the playoffs.

G-Man was offered a full time contract following the stunt. Currently, you can hear him on 99.5 The Mountain.