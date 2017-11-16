Aurora day care worker who let toddlers wander off sentenced to probation

AURORA, Colo. — A day care worker who let two boys wander into a street was sentenced to one year of probation, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Bisharo Mohamed, 26 of Aurora, pleaded guilty last month to negligent child abuse, a Class 3 misdemeanor. She was sentenced Monday.

On May 15, Mohamed was working at Rising Stars Day Care at 12291 E. Cornell Ave.

When the father of one of the boys came to pick up his son, he saw the boy and another toddler walking on Cornell Avenue. He stopped and put the children into his vehicle.

“I did a double take. One of the kids (Mason) was mine,” Mike Maggard, who spotted the toddlers running down the street, said in May.

“I was panicked. It was bad. I was terrified. I thought they were just going to run out into the street. They don’t know any better. He doesn’t know.”

The Aurora Police Department determined Mohamed was supposed to be supervising the children when they were found in the road.

The day care said in May the incident was a “nonissue.” It said then the boys wandered away while outside with a teacher, who got distracted. They said they were only missing for a few seconds.

As part of a plea agreement, Mohamed, who had no previous criminal convictions, will take a parenting class and perform 30 hours of community service.

She will not be allowed to work at any licensed child care facility in the future.

“This person should not be entrusted with the care of other people’s children in a day care,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said. “And this outcome ensures that she won’t.”