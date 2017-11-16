3-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Lakewood chain-reaction crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 3-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles earlier this week has died, the Lakewood Police Department said Thursday.

The accident happened about 7:15 a.m. Monday on westbound Alameda Avenue at Oak Street.

Five vehicles were stopped in the right lane at a red light when a black Ford pickup truck rear-ended a minivan, causing the chain-reaction crash, police said.

The driver of the minivan, 43-year-old Anna Huffman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 3-year-old son Jason Huffman was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado with life-threatening injuries. He died Wednesday, police said.

The 45-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for observation and treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. He was not identified.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, police said. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.

A final determination of any charges are pending until test results are returned.