3 workers injured in Weld County oil site fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three maintenance workers were hurt at an oil site fire in Weld County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 392 and Weld County Road 71 northeast of Greeley.

“Two male patients have been air lifted, and one male patient has been taken by ambulance for medical treatment for various levels of burns,” a statement from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

There was no information released about the conditions of the three workers.

The sheriff’s office called this an industrial accident and said the Briggsdale Fire Department was leading the investigation.