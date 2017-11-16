× 2 Colorado Republican state senators accused of sexual harassment

DENVER — There were new sexual harassment allegations at the Colorado Capitol Thursday night.

Two Republican senators face accusations of misconduct. At the same time, a new complaint was filed against already embattled Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal.

Republican senators Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate have been accused of harassment in a report published first by Colorado Public Radio KUNC.

Two female aides accused the senators of making inappropriate comments to them. One alleged Baumgardner pressured a 25- year-old to often drink with him.

In regards to Senator Tate, he’s accused of telling an 18-year-old what she needs to do to “move up” in the world.

The Republican leader in the Senate issued a statement Thursday night.

“We take every allegation of harassment or misconduct seriously. We ask those who feel they have been victims of harassment or inappropriate behavior at the general assembly to file an official complaint, in confidence that their anonymity and rights will be protected. Going forward, Senate Republican leaders cannot and will not be responding to unsubstantiated or anonymous allegations against members appearing in the press, which the existing complaint process is designed to handle.”