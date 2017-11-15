× Winter storm watch issued for the mountains, shovels ready

DENVER — Winter storm watches issued ahead of a storm to arrive in the state Thursday, that will spread its impacts through Saturday.

Active weather will return to Colorado by Thursday in the mountains and will last into Saturday including parts of the Front Range/metro areas.

The late-week system was over the Pacific Northwest, northern California and entering Utah and Idaho as of late Wednes day.

For the high country, initially as rain Thursday, the system will bring cold air by Thursday night to change into heavy snowfall through Friday and into early Saturday.

The favored areas are across the central and northern mountains. Although subject to changes based on the ultimate timing of the system, here’s an early look at the snowfall totals for north-central Colorado.

As far as Denver and the greater metro area are concerned, late Friday there will be some rain showers in areas that will change to snow by Saturday morning. This won’t be for everyone in the city, however. Some Friday night football games could be impacted in the metro area. Those games to get hit by the system will have a rain then rain/snow chance as temperatures drop.

It’s certain that temperatures will drop with this system so Saturday will be the coolest day with 40s after 60s on Friday and a return to the 50s on Sunday.

