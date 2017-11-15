Window Coverings by D&Y Design Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many different ways to update your interior, but did you know that simple changes to your windows can make a big difference to an entire room! Our Design Expert, Linnore Gonzales, Owner of D&Y Design Group, showed us wonderful window coverings from manufacturers like Hunter Douglas,

The time to update is now, because through December 11th, you can get a $100 dollar rebate on select styles.

Call 303-346-2593. You can also get free design guides and great tips on their website dy-designgroup.com and follow them on Facebook for all kinds of great ideas.