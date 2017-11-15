UCLA basketball players arrested in China suspended indefinitely, thank President Trump

LOS ANGELES — UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill publicly apologized and were suspended indefinitely Wednesday after they were accused of shoplifting in China.

Riley, in a statement, said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by his actions, and thanked President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for “taking the time to intervene on our behalf.”

Ball apologized for letting down his family and teammates, calling the incident a “stupid mistake” and said he had “learned my lesson.”

Hill, too, apologized to his teammates and family.

“What I did was stupid. There’s no other way to put it,” he said.

Trump earlier took to Twitter to wonder if the three freshmen would say, “Thank you, President Trump?”

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Ball, Riley and Hill were allowed to leave China after the situation was “resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities,” said Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pacific-12 athletic conference.

Ball — a brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball — Riley and Hill spoke at UCLA along with UCLA coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero.

The three were arrested last week while their team was in Hangzhou ahead of the squad’s season opener in Shanghai. They were questioned on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near their hotel.

Scott did not say how the case was resolved. A conviction of grand larceny in China could result in years of prison. But Trump said Tuesday that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help.