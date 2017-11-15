The ‘Psychedelic Club’ at CU Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- Most college campuses are full of clubs for students to join. At the University of Colorado Boulder, there's a club unlike any other college club in the state of Colorado.

It's called the Psychedelic Club and it holds meetings every Monday evening.

"Psychedelic Club is a club about spreading awareness about Psychedelics," said James Gould, the club's President. "Both the positives and negatives".

The club consists of about 20-30 members. Each week students discuss the educational aspects surrounding psychedelic drugs like LSD, MDMA and DMT. They also share their own personal experiences using psychedelics.

"We want people to be more educated about psychedelics. That way they can make better decisions for themselves and society," Gould said. "If they do decide to do psychedelics, we want them to be educated about what they’re doing".

Most psychedelic drugs are illegal and classified as schedule 1 drugs.

The club features guest speakers who discuss an array of topics. One of those topics is how the federal government is looking into whether some psychedelics (like MDMA) might be beneficial for people suffering from PTSD, anxiety and depression.

"We’re seeing very similar research trends with LSD, Psilocybin and even DMT," Gould said.

CU Boulder accepts the group, but does not condone the use of illegal drugs. In a statement, a spokesperson from CU Boulder said:

"While we support our student organizations to form around any topic they choose, we don’t condone the use of illegal drugs. The Psychedelic Club is passionate about discussing drug laws, but they are not permitted as a club to use illegal drugs. We go to great lengths to educate our students about the dangers of using illegal drugs and the effects that substance abuse can have on their health and academic performance". - University of Colorado Boulder

