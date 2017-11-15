× Task force to examine how cities use public nuisance ordinances

DENVER — Two days after a Problem Solvers investigation exposed Denver’s public nuisance ordinance, a state task force has recommended shining a light on how much money cities are collecting from the process.

Monday night FOX31 shared the story of a cab driver arrested for prostitution.

Under Denver’s public nuisance law, police seized the taxi and charged the owner $1,000 to get his cab back even though he was later acquitted of the prostitution charge.

It turns out Denver made $2.4 million last year through this ordinance. Critics say the law violates a person’s due process rights.

A task force appointed by the governor wants cities to share how much money they’re making, how often they use the ordinance and how often charges are later dismissed or the person is found not guilty.

“I’m concerned that the local public nuisance ordinances have been used too broadly and people have been having a hard time getting their property back when they’re not charged or convicted with a crime,” state Rep. Lisa Herod of Denver said.

Herod hopes to use Wednesday’s recommendation to sponsor a new bill.

The proposed law would collect information about public nuisance ordinances and mandate the information be shared in a public database to help determine if cities are using the measure as an improper money grab.