× Second Colorado lawmaker accused of sexual harassment in new complaint

DENVER — A second Colorado lawmaker is facing a sexual harassment complaint.

Colorado State Rep. Paul Rosenthal (D) is accused of groping a young man at a 2012 political event. At the time, he was a state House candidate who is now in his third term as a Colorado lawmaker for House District 9.

Thomas Cavaness said that it happened at political fundraiser in downtown Denver for Rosenthal in 2012.

“I was standing in the back and he began messaging my shoulders and then his hands dropped and grabbed the small of my back and then my butt,” Cavaness said in an interview.

Cavaness added that later in the evening Rosenthal grabbed his inner thigh.

Cavaness said that he met Rosenthal a few months beforehand in October 2011 and said that Rosenthal became “more and more aggressive” each time they met.

“I can only assume there are likely more victims,” Cavaness said. “I have been talking to others who have been politically engaged in Colorado politics and there are several people who are treated inappropriately by Rosenthal and others but were not necessarily willing to come forward.”

“I think it’s important for people to know men deal with sexual assault as well.”

Both Rosenthal and Cavaness are openly gay.

Rosenthal issued a statement saying in part that the claim is “categorically false and slanderous and that the conduct did not happen.”

His statement continued:

“Mr. Cavaness met Rep. Rosenthal in 2012, at a political fundraiser. Following that first meeting the two men have corresponded regularly via Facebook Messenger. At no time during those conversation has Mr. Cavaness ever indicated any discomfort, anger, or other negative feelings toward Rosenthal. To the contrary, these converstations were lighthearted, friendly, and focused on political news of the day. In fact, a recent in-person meeting at the beginning of November was similarly warm and cordial.”

“Given the allegations that have come to light over the past week, it is clear that there is work to do to address concerns about harassment,” House Speaker Crisanta Duran said in a statement. “I am renewing my call for a comprehensive review of the legislature’s harassment policies and procedures, to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all.”

Rosenthal is the second state lawmaker in a week to face accusations of sexual harassment. Two women filed formal complaints against Rep. Steve Lebsock this week.

A third woman also accused Lebsock but said she does not plan on filing an official complaint.