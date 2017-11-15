Red Rocks implements new ticketing, seating procedures

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre will implement new ticketing and seating procedures starting with the 2018 concert season, Denver ARts and Venues announced Wednesday.

Tickets purchased in the first four rows at the famed amphitheater must be used by their original purchaser, according to the new procedures.

The change was made in response to complaints and a federal discrimination lawsuit that was filed by people with disabilities, said Brian Kitts, director of Denver arts and Venues marketing and business development.

They charged the city- and county-owned concert venue has an area for handicapped seating but anyone, regardless of disability, was allowed to sit in the specialized area.

The lack of enforcement routinely caused issues during popular events with limited seating availability, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said special seating is only available in the first and 70th rows, with the first row usually unavailable.

The lawsuit claims handicapped seats sell out quickly, then can be found on secondary scalping websites at three times the original value.

“With these new procedures, we are excited to put tickets in the hands of fans who truly need these accessible seats so they can experience the magic of Red Rocks,” said Tad Bowman, Red Rocks venue manager.

Tickets in the first four rows will only be available through Flash Seats, an app owned by AEG Presents’ ticketing company AXS, which sends tickets to a consumer’s phone.

Anyone who buys tickets in the first row will be asked to verify they need handicap seating when they buy a ticket and will be asked for identification when seated.

The second, third and fourth rows are being included because they are susceptible to being put on the secondary market. Those rows are sometimes reserved for vision- or hearing-impaired customers.