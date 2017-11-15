Person of interest in Kelsie Schelling case arrested for unrelated robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. – A person of interest and ex-boyfriend of Kelsie Schelling was arrested for a robbery, Pueblo police said on Wednesday.

Donthe Lucas was arrested in Denver on Monday in connection to a robbery investigation from September. This is unrelated to the Kelsie Schelling case.

Police said that Lucas and his brother, Duschon, robbed a man while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1100 block of West Mesa Avenue.

Kelsie Schelling investigation

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared in 2013.

The investigation and search for Schelling reopened because of recent leads in the case. Investigators are focusing on the areas near where Schelling was last known to be in southwest Pueblo.

After almost five years, Schelling’s family sees these developments as reason for hope.

Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, said her daughter disappeared shortly after she texted a photo of her ultrasound to Lucas.

Schelling was last seen at the Walmart store in the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue in Pueblo on Feb. 4, 2013.

She reportedly texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to Lucas, then made the two-hour trip from Denver to Pueblo to meet Lucas at his request.

She arrived at the Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later, texted that she was “tired of waiting.”

Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother’s house; a half hour later, she wrote: “Where are you … I’ve been here for over an hour just waiting.”

She was never heard from again.