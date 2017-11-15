Mother outraged after Greeley toddler tests positive for lead poisoning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- A mother is outraged at her landlord after learning her 2-year-old son Daemian has lead poisoning.

Jennifer Homa says she didn't learn of the diagnosis until she took Daemian to the doctor for a routine check-up.

She immediately went out and purchased a lead test kit and discovered the walls in her family's apartment were painted with lead paint.

"This is my kid, my only kid. This is my little guy. This is part of me. He means more to me than anything," Homa said. "They poisoned my baby. That's the first thing that popped into my mind is my kid is not going to have a normal life."

Lead paint was banned in Colorado in 1978, and the law requires landlords to notify tenants of possible lead paint exposure if a building was constructed before that date.

Homa says she and her family were never notified when they moved into the building last February.

"To this day our landlord still hasn't said there could be a possibility of lead paint. It's never come up," Homa said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tracked down the landlord, Gary Arndt. He told FOX31 there is no way lead paint was used, even though the Problem Solvers conducted a test which also came back positive.

"I painted the entire building. I used acrylic, water based paint. I have no idea why it would be positive," Arndt said.

Arndt said he built the apartment in the late 1970s after the lead law took effect. However, FOX31 looked up property records and discovered the apartment complex was actually built in 1961.