More cool, dry weather for Denver; storm to bring snow later in week

DENVER -- There will be another round of sunshine with high clouds in Denver and the metro area on Wednesday, but temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Highs will only reach the mid-50s in Denver and Boulder, with low 50s in Fort Collins and Greeley as high clouds move in through the afternoon.

The mountains will also have sunshine with high clouds. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will kick up Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s before snow arrives Thursday night.

Snow will fall in the mountains on Friday with 4-12 inches expected.

Initially, there will be rain showers for the Front Range on Friday before it slowly changes to a rain/snow mix before ending as wet snow on Friday night.

There will be little to no accumulation in Denver. The foothills and Palmer Divide will see some accumulation.

Highs will be in the low 60s on Friday before the front moves in, pushing temperatures into the 40s by the evening rush. Gusty winds will accompany the front as it moves across the mountains and Front Range.

On Saturday, a few flurries will linger in the morning before skies clear and sunshine prevails. Highs will only reach the 40s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

