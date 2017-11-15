× Manual HS briefly placed on lockdown after report of possibly armed juvenile in area

DENVER — Manual High School in Denver was placed on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon. Denver Public Schools said it was because of police activity in the area.

The school district also said students and staff were safe.

Denver police said there was a report of a possibly armed juvenile in the area. Two juveniles were taken into custody.

Video from SkyFOX showed that students were being allowed to leave the building just before 4 p.m.

UPDATE: The Manual campus has been released from lockdown. More information will be sent to families. — DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) November 15, 2017

Manual is at 1700 East 28th Avenue.