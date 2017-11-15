Man accused of using counterfeit bills at Target in Glendale
GLENDALE, Colo. — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect who is wanted for using counterfeit bills.
Police said the suspect used two fake $50 bills to purchase merchandise at the Glendale Super Target around 9:30 a.m. on October 26.
The suspect was pictured wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and tan hiking boots.
It’s believed he has a tattoo on his right forearm, police said.
If you know anything about this case call the tip hotline at 303-639-4328 or Officer Bob Kelly at rkelly@glendale.co.us or 303-639-4302.