× Man accused of using counterfeit bills at Target in Glendale

GLENDALE, Colo. — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect who is wanted for using counterfeit bills.

Police said the suspect used two fake $50 bills to purchase merchandise at the Glendale Super Target around 9:30 a.m. on October 26.

The suspect was pictured wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and tan hiking boots.

It’s believed he has a tattoo on his right forearm, police said.

If you know anything about this case call the tip hotline at 303-639-4328 or Officer Bob Kelly at rkelly@glendale.co.us or 303-639-4302.