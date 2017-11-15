Lose weight without surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most effective tools for treating obesity is weight loss surgery. Unfortunately, some patients don’t qualify for surgery because they have mild obesity that doesn’t meet criteria for surgery, some people who lose weight with weight loss surgery gain weight back, and some people don’t want to have surgery.

Bariatric endoscopy includes procedures and devices that are placed during an endoscopic procedure where we go through your mouth to get to your stomach. We have a number of device and procedure options that range from short-term and reversible to long-term procedures.

The Metabolic and Bariatric Endoscopy clinic at University of Colorado Hospital specializes in treating patients who don’t qualify for, or don’t want to undergo, weight loss surgery. We also treat patients who have regained weight after weight loss surgery.

uchealth.org/loseweightwithoutsurgery

720-848-2777