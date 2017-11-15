Jordan Taylor to replace Isaiah McKenzie as Broncos punt returner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jordan Taylor will replace Isaiah McKenzie as the Broncos’ punt returner this Sunday, head coach Vance Joseph announced Wednesday.

The decision comes following a 41-16 loss to the Patriots in which McKenzie muffed a punt in the first quarter that gave the Patriots the ball inside the red zone and resulted in a touchdown just two plays later.

It was McKenzie’s fifth muffed punt of the season.

Following the game on Sunday, Joseph said he kept McKenzie in the game because “He’s our punt returner. That’s his job so he has to do it.”

Joseph acknowledged that a change might be made during his press conference on Monday.

“He has five fumbles in 28 attempts, but he’s also top-10 in return yards,” Joseph said on Monday. “With that being said, that goes back to my first point about our football team. We have to figure out how to minimize those huge errors and play a cleaner brand of football. If that means having someone go in, just getting the ball caught and possessing the ball after a defensive stop—if it happens, it happens.”

The Broncos are 3-6 and hope to snap their five game losing streak when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.