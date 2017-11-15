The weather is getting down right chilly, so it`s the perfect time to curl up with a cup of hot tea from Boulder-based Celestial Seasonings. They`ve been making delicious specialty teas for almost 50 years, and today we tried two of their newest yummy blends for the holidays. You can buy their teas at your favorite local stores, or call 303-581-1266.
Holiday Teas from Celestial Seasonings
