Good Samaritan saves blind man from RTD train

AURORA, Colo. -- RTD security footage shows a good Samaritan stepping in to save a blind man from being hit by an RTD train in Aurora.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. last Thursday at the Peoria Station.

The video shows the blind man walking with a cane toward the pedestrian crossing at the station as the R line train approaches the station out of view.

Just as he is about to cross the tracks, a man runs up from behind and grabs him, pulling him back to safety.

About five seconds later the video shows the train go by.

The two men appear to talk for a bit before crossing the tracks and going their separate ways.

The good Samaritan in the video has not been identified.