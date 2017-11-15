× Former Westminster HS teacher gets 7 years for child sexual assault

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Westminster High School teacher was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday as a result of sexual relationship he had with a 16-year-old female student at the school.

Benjamin Forbes, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree assault and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child. Both are class 5 felonies.

Forbes, a math teacher and soccer coach at Westminster High School, had the relationship with the girl between August 1 and December 1, 2016.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri-Beard told the judge the case was a serious one because parents place such trust in their teachers to take care of their children. She said that Forbes took advantage of one of his students.

Adams County District Judge Sharon Holbrook said that once children begin attending school, they spend more time in the care of their teachers than in the care of their parents. She said Forbes betrayed the trust that was placed in him.