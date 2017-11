× Fiery crash kills one on Highway 128 in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash between a semi and another vehicle on Highway 128 in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon.

The highway was closed between McCaslin and Highway 93.

Hwy 128 is closed between McCaslin and Hwy 93 due to an accident with a confirmed fatality. We anticipate the road will be closed for an extended period of time (likely through evening commute). Please find an alternate route. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) November 15, 2017

There was no information available about how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.