Employees told to sign waiver prior to opening of Colorado Mills Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The Colorado Mills Mall is set to re-open to the public on Tuesday.

It’s been closed the past six months due to significant damage from the May hailstorm. But now some employees are questioning how safe the mall is and if it’s really ready to re-open.

One employee who doesn’t want to be identified, showed FOX31 a release and waiver she says all employees have been asked to sign before they can enter the mall.

She’s supposed to start work on Friday, preparing the store for re-opening but is hesitant to sign the waiver.

“The mall has significant damage as a result of the storm. I understand that the center is under construction and there are likely to be hazardous or dangerous conditions throughout the center… As consideration for being granted access and entry to this space only… I release Colorado Mills Mall Limited Partnership, Simon Property Group … from any and all liabilities, claims, actions or damages I may incur arising from the relating to my entry of the Center,” the employee reads from the waiver she is supposed to sign.

The hazards come from the construction still underway. Wednesday dozens of workers were seen on the roof, outside and inside the mall.

“If I'm walking through the door and a construction beam falls on my head, I have no recourse or I can’t file a claim or get my injuries covered by the mall,” the employee said.

She says, for her, it raises red flags.

“I don’t think we as employees should be put at risk or our safety should be put out there just so we can get the store open as soon as possible,” she said while at the same time asking, if its not safe for employees now, how will those hazards be gone by Tuesday when shoppers are allowed inside the mall.

“When I brought up concern about the waiver, they also suggested I could go purchase a hard hat and safety goggles for when I walk through,” she said.

The employee also showed us an email from her store manager which said the mall does not yet have any restrooms available, outside of the the ones in some individual stores.

We reached out to Simon Property Group. They haven’t returned our calls.

On their website they state their priority is to open as quickly as possible while ensuring a safe shopping experience.​