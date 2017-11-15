‘Dream Chaser’ spacecraft is Colorado designed and built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Space, the final frontier, this is the voyage of the starship ISS. That starship is actually the International Space Station. And space stations need to be supplied with food, water, clothing, and scientific experimental equipment as well.

Five times space shuttle astronaut and rocket man Steve Lindsey is vice president of space exploration systems for Sierra Nevada Corportation in Louisville, Colorado. "We've been on basically every planetary mission in the solar system."

SES has built and successfully launched what they call the "Dream Chaser."

"Launch on top of a rocket, go up into space, do its mission whether it be going to the space station or doing a free flight science mission, and then it enters and goes through the atmosphere and then lands like an airplane," Lindsey said.

Although cheaper to build than the shuttle was, the bottom line is classified information.

It is, however, a Colorado native. "The engineering test article that we just flew was built right here in Louisville. Our overload vehicle which is under construction right now is being built right here in Louisville, Colorado, and our whole team is in Louisville," Lindsey said.

The dream chaser is called a gentle runway landing vehicle, in other words, "Our vehicle is designed to land on any 737-sized runway in the world."

The dream chaser is designed to be reused up to 15 times.

And about the only thing it doesn't have is warp speed.