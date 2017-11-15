Denver Public Schools and police investigate extreme bullying as attack videos go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Colorado’s largest school district and the Denver Police Department are determining “the appropriate next steps” after a recent altercation, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday from Contemporary Learning Academy (CLA).

The letter was distributed one day after videos were posted to Facebook showing CLA students attacking their classmates on Monday. The videos, now going viral on social media, show high school students targeting fellow classmates.

Sources close to the situation tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers two juveniles are facing charges. Authorities do not typically comment on cases involving juveniles.

“She can’t even go to school and feel like she can walk home and be OK,” concerned mom Edith Garcia told FOX31 with tears in her eyes.

Edith obtained the videos and posted them to her public Facebook profile on Tuesday. She said the videos show her 17-year-old daughter, Anna, being assaulted after school on Monday. She told FOX31 there were two incidents reported on Monday in the area of Lincoln and Colfax and Lincoln and 9th.

“They even go as far as grabbing her backpack and throwing it in the middle of Lincoln,” Edith explained.

Anna, who was brave enough to talk on camera, said the bullying has been going on for about a year.

“They try to get under my skin,” Anna said.

Edith first posted video of her daughter being attacked on September 7, 2017. Denver police stats show a reported assault at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street on the afternoon of September 7.

Edith said she posted the videos as a last resort because the school hasn’t done much. CLA administrators have been more interested in the school’s reputation than Anna’s well-being, according to Edith.

Three girls typically instigate and then recruit others to join in, according to Anna.

FOX31 contacted Denver Public Schools for comment. The district referred FOX31 to a letter sent home to parents Wednesday. The letter said the school takes the situation seriously but then focuses on the consequences of recording and posting videos online.

Anna said she hasn’t been at school since the latest attack on Monday. Edith said the school asked that Anna stay home for a couple days for her own protection.