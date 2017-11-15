Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump border wall

CHICAGO — The creators of party game Cards Against Humanity said they have bought a piece of land on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop President Donald Trump from building his proposed wall.

The company announced its endeavor on its website and Twitter page, and said it has consulted with a law firm specializing in eminent domain vowing to make it harder for the president to build the border wall.

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice… we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017 Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

Along with its border wall plan, for $15, the company is offering to send customers “six surprises,” one of which is a map of the land it helped purchase as part of its 2017 holiday promotion dubbed “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.”

The company is known for being harsh, sarcastic and even offensive to some, and in the past has offered ironic Black Friday “deals” that included a literal hole in the ground and boxes of actual bull feces.

The people who created the “party game for horrible people” posted a video outlining their vision.