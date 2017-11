Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a brand new company expanding into the Colorado market that will offer individual plans as well as Medicare advantage plans.

Bright Health has Individual & Family health insurance plans that put you in the center of it all. Their transparent, collaborative partnership with you and your doctors allows them to keep costs affordable, support care, and create customized plans to meet your needs for open enrollment 2018—and beyond.

