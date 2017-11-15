Boulder will not limit housing options for sexual predators

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder city officials have decided not to pursue housing restrictions that would limit where people considered as sexually violent predators can live.

The Daily Camera reports Boulder City Council made the decision Tuesday after hearing from a group of experts that housing restrictions against sexually violent predators will not improve public safety and can increase chances of recidivism.

Community members became concerned about learning four state-labelled predators had stayed at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless during the summer.

Several people who live near the shelter addressed the issue at an August city council meeting.

City council agreed Tuesday to limit conditions under which predators can be housed at the shelter.