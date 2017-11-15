Adams DA apologizes to victim after Problem Solvers expose 1-year plea deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's supposed to be crime and punishment but one Denver car theft victim says in his case it was more like crime and leniency for the defendant.

"Basically a sweet deal. A year for stealing somebody`s car, smashing it up," said victim Daniel Brindle, describing the sentence given to Phillip Martinez.

Martinez was arrested August 28th after leading Adams County Sheriff Deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. After crashing Brindle's red Kia, deputies say Martinez tried to carjack another driver at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard before a police dog had to subdue him.

According to the arrest affidavit, "Phillip was driving under the influence of drugs." Deputies booked the 29-year old suspect with six counts: Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving under the Influence, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class Four Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Yet just three weeks later, in what's almost a speed record for the criminal justice system, Martinez was sentenced to one year in prison. Under his plea deal, Martinez plead guilty to attempted robbery (for the would-be carjacking) and misdemeanor DUI. Everything else was dismissed.

As for the stolen Kia, "It's totaled, completely totaled," said Brindle. The 53-year-old was furious, not only that his stolen car wasn't among the charges leveled against Martinez but also furious that he was never told about the plea deal until after the fact.

"I was very upset and that is why I wanted some answers," Brindle told the Problem Solvers.

"That was a mistake committed by the prosecutor and I take responsibility for that," said Adams County District Attorney Dave Young. The DA said an assistant prosecutor should've called Brindle but Young defended the plea deal.

"If this case went to trial, and he would have been convicted of all four charges, the most we probably would have got was a three-year prison sentence," said Young, who explained a judge would likely sentence Martinez concurrently, meaning punishment for all the charges would be combined as if Martinez had only been found guilty of the most serious charge.

But Brindle said three years would've been better than one and points out Martinez was caught red-handed. "What`s going to stop him from coming back and doing something again?" asked Brindle.

Dave Young called Brindle to apologize for the way the case was handled but said at the time the assistant prosecutor thought he was offering Martinez a fair deal. "It`s rare a defendant will actually say yes and by the way agrees to go to prison," said Young.

The Adams County District Attorney told FOX31 that 97 percent of all criminal cases in Adams County result in plea deals. But when asked if it's possible Martinez agreed to his one-year plea deal just three weeks after his arrest because he knew it was a sweet deal, Young replied, "One can look at it that way absolutely."

After FOX31 started asking questions, Dave Young called Denver Police to see if detectives there could pursue an auto theft case in their jurisdiction since Brindle's red Kia was stolen from his driveway in Denver.

But even though Brindle positively identified Martinez from a photo-line up as the man who stole his car keys, the Denver District Attorney's Office ultimately declined to file charges against Martinez.